To the Editor,
Thank you to The Cricket and Memorial PTO for providing an opportunity for our community to meet the candidates for school committee.
My child's question regarding how candidates would support LGBT students in our district was not answered and I got upset. What I wish I had said is this:
“People of color are not ‘social issues.’ They are human beings. LGBT kids are not ‘social issues.’ They are human beings.”
Erasing people by categorizing them as "social issues" is the definition of dehumanizing, and the only moral answer to the question, "Are you anti-racist?" is a resounding, “Yes.”
Jennifer Keenan
Manchester