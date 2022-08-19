To the Editor,
It’s not too late to travel back in time some 250 years when Manchester had a population of only 900 residents, and the primary business was fishing!
Thanks to a wonderful exhibit currently on display at the Manchester Historical Museum, you can get a real sense for what was happening here in town on the eve of the Revolution, when the focus of Manchester was seafaring and farming!
Thanks to the efforts of the Museum’s new Director and Curator Robert Booth, Administrative Assistant Martha Chapman and volunteer Jeff Parker among others, this is one of the most fascinating and informative exhibits the museum has presented in recent years. You’ll also learn something about several of the homes still standing after more than 250 years!
Oh yes, if you do stop by the Museum, don’t forget a quick visit to the vintage bath house on display in the backyard, one of the hundred or so that once lined Singing Beach back in the late 19th Century when Manchester-by-the-Sea was a popular summer destination for the rich and famous!
John Huss
Manchester
Editor’s Note: John Huss is the former longtime curator of the Manchester Historical Museum.