Don’t look now, but Thanksgiving is next week and the Holiday Season is officially upon us. We take care of some official business early this week, while also getting you prepared for what promises to be a busy time of year, full of giving and receiving.

• The Manchester Fall Town Meeting was on Saturday and covered some crucial articles - see Gregory Federspiel’s overview to get an idea of what was discussed. Additionally, the Manchester Board of Selectmen will meet later tonight at 6:30 p.m., with the next Zoning Board 40B Public Hearing slated for tomorrow night (Nov. 16) at 7 p.m. Head to the town website for details on the meetings, and click on “BOS Update” for more upcoming need-to-know items, like vaccination clinics and leaf collection dates.

• Even if you’re not ready to begin your holiday shopping, get ready for Black Friday and beyond with this week’s Shop Thoughts. Hannah Harlow walks you through some of the best books to give - and maybe receive! - in, “The Best Gift Books.” The owner of The Book Shop in Beverly Farms gives suggestions for fiction and non-fiction, as well as reasons why giving a book to someone can be considered a more personal and intimate gift.

• The Manchester Woman’s Club brings back its annual “Buy-a-Bulb” fundraiser, with donations going to the MWC Scholarship Fund. The fundraising event carries through to the Friendship Tree Lighting on Dec. 5 in Manchester’s Town Common. For more info on how to participate, click on the link below.

• It’s getting cold out there, making the coat drive sponsored by the Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus and Bootstraps-Beverly all the more important during this time of year. Coats can be donated in the garage behind Sacred Heart Church in Manchester, and will be distributed to the families in Cape Ann who need them most. The drive runs through Nov. 22 and the need is even greater this year after more than 300 coats were donated in 2020. Check out the link below for more details.