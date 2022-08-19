To the Editor,
The Board of the Friends of Manchester Library would like to thank the community and visitors who supported our Book Sale this past weekend. Although the format was slightly different, you came, you browsed, and you bought! After a two-year absence, due to COVID and the library basement flooding, it was gratifying to see the community gathered on the Library lawn once again. You were able to see firsthand some of the most recent projects our fundraising has supported … the outdoor furniture, the new Story Walk, the new landscaping, and the new lighting,
Most especially, we thank the FOML Board members, First Parish Church, the community volunteers, and the high school students who worked tirelessly to help set up the sale, support it, and then clean up. It is a big job and without their efforts the sale could not have happened. Through everyone’s efforts, we are pleased with the success of this year’s Friends of the Manchester Library Book Sale.
Liz Loomis
Jim O’Neill
FOML Volunteer coordinators for the Annual Book Sale
Manchester