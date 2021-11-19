Legion Riders Raffle

The American Legion Riders Chapter 113 of the Manchester Amaral Bailey Post 113 are currently running a raffle. The first-place prize is a Whiskey Barrel Bar, a bottle of 10-year whiskey, a bottle of 6-year whiskey, 2 glasses, and Whistle Pig Coffee. The second-place prize is one bottle of ten-year whiskey. Tickets are $10 a piece or 3 for $25. Tickets can be purchased from ALR members or the bartender at The American Legion, 14 Church St. Manchester. The drawing will be held when 200 tickets have been sold.
American Legion Riders chapters are well known for their charitable work, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local children's hospitals, schools, veteran’s homes, severely wounded servicemembers and scholarships.