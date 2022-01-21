In October of 2021, Unit 113 turned 100 years old, and in an on-going effort to recruit new members, we are reaching out to the local community to update you on those requirements. Over the decades this Auxiliary unit has provided vital support to the Legion Post and their families, Soldiers Home in Chelsea, Active-Duty military via gift cards and Operation Troop Support.
Membership in the Auxiliary is open to women and men who have a direct personnel connection through a member of their family who served in the conflicts listed below or as a female or male Veteran of one of the conflicts.
To apply for Membership (September1-August 31), you can pick up an application packet at the Legion bar or contact our Membership Chair Michele Kulick at Michl2ku@yahoo.com.
You will need to obtain a copy of your Veterans Honorable Discharge paper DD214.This can be done on-line. The links are in the packet.
Auxiliary dues are $30 a year. Meetings are the third Wed of the month at 6:30 p.m. We are currently meeting via Zoom.
Eligibility Periods of Conflicts:
World War I, 1917-1919; World War II, 1941-1946; Korea, 1950-1955, Vietnam, 1961-1975; Lebanon/Grenada, 1982-1990, Panama 1989-1990; Persian Gulf, 1990 to present.
We hope you will consider membership and help support our military.
Michelle Baer Auxiliary President
Michele Kulick Membership Chair