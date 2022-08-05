The Ladies Association of Revolutionary America will be representing townswomen of 1772 Manchester at the Manchester Historical Museum from 10-2:00 on Saturday, August 6 during the town’s Festival by the Sea.
The Ladies Association is a researched-based 18th Century living history group that promotes increased women’s voices and stories at historical sites by creating dynamic portrayals of 18th Century women who make powerful and sometimes surprising connections with 21st century visitors.
A small group of women accurately dressed in the handsewn clothing of 1772 New England will be working on sewing and knitting projects that would have typically been done in the home. They will engage visitors to the museum by not only talking about their projects but also by talking to them about the concerns of women during a time when British troops occupied Boston, the King was still taxing their tea, and a recent dramatic event off the coast of Rhode Island surely made for gossip and concern in this Massachusetts coastal community.