On Sunday, September 18, from1- 5 p.m. Masconomo Council 1232 will offer: bouncy houses, face painting, games of skill and chance, hot dogs and hamburgers, cotton candy, snow cones, pop-corn, music, merriment, and most of all fun. Held at Sacred Heart Church, rear parking lot, off School Street, Manchester-by-the-Sea.
Shake off the back-to-school blues! All are invited, especially young families.
The event, hosted by Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus Manchester-by-the-Sea, is open to all Cape Ann families who want to hold on to summer’s fun.
Council 1232 Grand Knight Phil Monahan said, “We aim to have an affordable fun afternoon for kids and their families to put an exclamation point on Summer. Who doesn’t like face painting, balloons and bouncy castles?”
Thanks to Kelly Motor Group and Herb Chambers Motors for their support.