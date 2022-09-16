Local artist Helen Retynsky Kamins is exhibiting at the Manchester-by-the-Sea’s Santander Bank now through October 11. Paintings on display reflect Kamins’ continuum of the American Impressionist style. The artist has been studying under second generation artists who followed the movement established by Charles W. Hawthorne, and subsequently Hans Hofmann in Provincetown.
HR Kamins received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, after which she progressed through the commercial art field culminating as creative director for a Fortune 500 company. After additional study at Boston University and MIT, she became a pioneer in the computer graphics industry in the early 1980s, providing art direction, graphics, and illustration for the video and interactive videodisc technologies at her business in Boston.
In 1999, HR moved to Cape Ann and returned to her fine arts interest. Kamins’ residence and studio for 17 years has been 13 Bridge Street where she raised her two sons. More about the artist can be found at HRKamins.com.