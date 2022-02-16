On Sunday, November 28, Judith "Mimi" Oro, of Fremont, NH, suddenly passed away following a brief illness. Judith was born April 14, 1948, in Ipswich, Massachusetts. Her parents were Albert and Wealthea Nelson of Hamilton, Massachusetts; and her brother Phillip Nelson of Litchfield, NH.
She is a graduate of Hamilton-Wenham High School, class of 1966.
She went on to earn an LPN after taking courses at Northeastern University and Essex Community College. For several years she worked as a phlebotomist for the Lahey Clinic.
Judy was a devoted mother to her son Jon and to her daughter Susanne. Further, she was a wonderfully devoted grandmother who loved sharing hours with her five grandchildren. Whether she was doing crafts with them, or swimming with them at the family camp on Peacham Pond in Vermont, or playing games with them, Judy always cherished time spent with the grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as Mimi: Eden, Cora, Colte, CJ and Bella. Judy also had other interests in her life. She loved the arts. She loved crafting. Knitting occupied her as well. She was the family historian who spent hours researching the family's roots. She loved antiquing and for years had her own antique retail spots. Often you could find her working in her gardens around the house. She enjoyed travel. While pursuing these interests, Judy's constant companions were her beloved pet black lab Dale and her cat Laddie. Family members include Judy's husband of 49 years, Raymond Oro of Fremont; her son Jon Oro of Nashua; her daughter Susanne Preble of Greenland; Judith's "Auntie" Louise Dupee currently residing in Topsfield; and several other special relatives and close friends.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
On Sunday, December 5, there were visiting hours between 3-7 p.m. at Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine Street, Exeter, NH.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Exeter United Methodist Church, 307 Epping Rd., Exeter, NH.