Lively and thinking-driven works of art are on display, in person on Gloucester’s Pleasant Street. The Jane Deering Gallery will feature an exhibit of the works of James Paradis, “Meditation on Form and Gesture.” James Paradis views art as a form of expression and a “manner of manifesting one’s figments of the mind.” He is a graduate of Mass College of Art. Paradis had his first major solo show at the French Library and Cultural Center of Boston. He has displayed his artwork multiple times since, including Copley Society of Boston, Court Yard Gallery and in France, where he was invited as a guest artist of the Centre d’Exchange Cultural d’Auvillar in 2002 and 2003.
“Meditation on Form and Gesture” will be on exhibit thru July 31. The gallery is hosting a reception for the show from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 8. The public is welcome.
Jane Deering Gallery
19 Pleasant St., Gloucester
Gallery hours: Fri/Sat/Sun 1-5pm
917-902-4359 or info@janedeeringgallery.com