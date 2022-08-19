The First Annual Jazzfest was a great success. Guests enjoyed cocktails, dinner and dancing along the harbor under the moonlight. Organizers will be donating proceeds towards the Fourth of July parade committee to help fund additional music. The idea for the event came from Scott Milne, Greg Cook and John Filias, who wanted to capture the fun and enjoyment of the dances regularly held at the Legion decades ago, and by all account they did it, and more. It was a packed house. Congratulations to this trio for pulling it off. The Fourth of July Committee is now one step ahead of its fundraising for next year thanks to this event. Our hope is this is just the beginning.
Jambalaya Horns Center A New MBTS Summer Tradition
Editorial Staff
