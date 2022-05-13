Baseball
The Hornets hosted the Georgetown Royals on May 3 at Memorial Park in Essex. Senior Ryan Andrews went the distance on the pitcher’s mound striking out 6 and allowing no runs. He also drove in the only and winning run with Junior Henry Otterbein scoring on Andrews’ base hit. Final score 1-0. May 5 the Hornets travelled to Groveland Pines to challenge Pentucket High School. Senior Vaughn O’Leary went the distance striking out 10 batters. Ryan Andrews had two hits and drove in a run. Junior Mike Deoreo had 2 hits and drove in a run. Junior Zak Porat also had an RBI in a 4-0 victory for the Hornets. The team travelled to nearby Rockport High School on May 7 for a game under the lights. The Hornets and Vikings always bring their best when they face each other and this game was no different. Mike Deoreo getting the start, with Freshman Satchel Rubin going 3 scoreless innings, Junior Henry Otterbein pitched an inning and Senior Colin Coyne closing out the game with 3 innings. Some defensive plays hurt the Hornets throughout the game while the 4 Hornet pitchers threw a combined 120 pitches. Ryan Andrews provided 3 hits with an RBI and fellow Senior AJ Pallazola had an RBI single in a 10 inning 6-5 walk-off loss for the Hornets. The Hornets host Triton on May 10, travel to Newburyport on May 12 and host Amesbury on May 14 in a CAL Baker division game.
Girls Tennis
The Hornets hosed the other Hornets from North Reading on May 3 and lost a close match 3-2. A strong Hamilton Wenham team came to Manchester on May 4 with the Hornets dropping the match 5-0. And on May 6 the Hornets hosted the Ipswich Tigers and took the match 4-1.
Currently standing at 6-4 on the season the team has a 7th seed (as of May 6) in the power rankings of the MIAA state tournament in a bracket of 32 teams. The Hornets have important away matches against Pentucket and Rockport coming up on the schedule as the state tournament approaches at the end of the month.
Boys Lacrosse
The Hornets had an away game against Ipswich on a cold and windy April 29. The host Tigers controlled the pace of play the majority of the game holding a 4-2 lead at half-time and eventually winning the game 9-5. Sloppy play, turnovers, losing face-offs were all determining factors in the loss for the Hornets. Next up was Pentucket Regional HS on May 2 on Hyland Field in Manchester. The Hornets scored on their opening possession off a feed from Senior Ben DiFluri to Junior Jack Crompton. However, back and forth play led the visitors to tie the game 1-1 shortly after. Down 3-1 late in the first quarter, Sophomore Mac Edgerton split a double team in their offensive end enroute to a goal for the Hornets while playing man down. Goalie Hayden Brady would tally 5 saves in the first half providing his offense more possession time. Declan Kirk, Henry Thurlow, Mac Edgerton and Jack Crompton led the second half scoring and would come from behind to tie the game 9-9 late in the fourth quarter to set up an overtime situation for the second time this season. The Hornets won possession, called a time-out and set up their offensive play. A tough angle shot was corralled by the Pentucket goalie and the ball was cleared into the Hornets defensive end. A quick transition gave the ball to an open Pentucket attackman who secured the overtime win with a goal for Pentucket. This game was a big moral victory for the Hornets showing themselves and their coaches that they can play at a high level of execution. The Hornets played host to Swampscott High School on May 4 for a game under the lights on Hyland Field. Both teams exchanged momentum goals in the first half scoring on both man up and even offensive plays. Hornet goals in the first half were scored by Sophomore Henry Thurlow (2), Sophomore Mac Edgerton (1) and Junior Declan Kirk (1). On the defensive side of the ball, Senior Captain Andrew Amigo was stellar in his coverage of Swampscott’s top goal scorer with Andrew mentioning it was his toughest matchup so far. The game was tied 4-4 going into halftime. Swampscott wrote the story in the second half and would compile 8 penalties but the Hornets were unable to capitalize on those man up possessions and failed to score any goals. The Hornets defensive players stood strong allowing only 3 goals to end the game with a 7-4 loss. Goalies Hayden Brady and Jack DiPasquale combined for 7 saves in the net. The Hornets travelled to Lynnfield HS on Friday, May 6 for a game under the lights against the Pioneers. The senior starters for Lynnfield came to play on their senior night and from the opening face-off Lynnfield struck with a quick goal. Lynnfield would score again and then Hornet Mac Edgerton responded with a goal to close the deficit to 2-1. Goalie Hayden Brady had 7 saves in the first half but Lynnfield would score 5 more goals which provided the home team with a 7-1 lead at half-time. The Hornets made some adjustments during half-time with their defense. Led by Andrew Amigo, the defense found a rhythm and began making plays. Juniors Brennan Twombly and Sam Athanas were forces however Lynnfield would eventually score 3 more goals and take the win from the Hornets 10-3.