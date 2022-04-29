Baseball
The Hornets were busy over the school vacation week traveling to Amesbury on April 20, HW on April 21 and hosting Bishop Fenwick on April 22. In the Amesbury game, a loss 12-10, Junior Henry Otterbein went 4-5 with 2 RBI’s, 3 runs scored and a stolen base. Senior Ryan Andrews was 4-4 with a triple, 2 RBI’s and 3 runs scored. Senior Simon Rubin had 2 hits with 2 RBI’s. The following day Senior Ryan Andrews threw five innings of scoreless baseball at Patton Park with Henry Otterbein and Senior Colin Coyne each gathering a hit apiece with Junior Mike Deoreo had the lone RBI in a 6-1 loss. It was home at Memorial Park in Essex on Friday as the Hornets hosted the Bishop Fenwick Crusaders in a back-and-forth game full of many lead changes but resulted in a 9-8 loss for the home team. Freshman Satchel Rubin threw five innings allowing only 3 runs. Henry Otterbein had 2 hits, 3 runs and 2 RBI’s. Senior Colin Coyne had 3 hits with 2 runs scored. Mike Deoreo contributed with 2 hits and 3 RBI’s. The team gets a chance to regroup next week and get some players back on the field after some early season injuries as the only game on the schedule will be on April 28th against North Reading HS.
Boys Lacrosse
The Hornets traveled to Woburn HS on Patriots Day to face the Division 3 school in a non-league match up. Declan Kirk and Mac Edgerton each scored the first goals of the game with the Hornets dictating the tempo on offense for the majority of the first half. The defense held strong, and made numerous stops keeping the Woburn Tanners from finding any rhythm on their side of the ball. Senior Hayden Brady made five big stops in the first half to keep Woburn scoreless. With a new goalie for the Hornets in the second half, Jack Dipasquale stood tall in the net tallying his own five saves. A strong defensive effort was led by Senior Captain Andrew Amigo and Junior Brennan Twombly. Junior long stick midfielder Sam Athanas played very strong between the lines, causing turnovers and containing many loose balls in favor of the Hornets. Sophomore Quinn Brady and Senior Ben DiFluri added goals of their own in the second half. Woburn managed to get on the board once in the second half with the final score 4-1 in favor of the Hornets. The team record sits at 3-1.