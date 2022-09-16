Girls Soccer:
After a great two-week preseason, and two scrimmage victories, the Manchester Essex Varsity Girls Soccer team started their season last Tuesday in Ipswich. The team started strong in the first half, keeping Ipswich in their half for the majority of the contest. Despite many chances to score, Manchester Essex only managed a single goal in the first half, a neat finish from Pippa Springer assisted by a nice through ball from Libby Lawler. It was more of the same in the second half, but Manchester Essex was again frustrated in front of the goal. They were punished with 10 minutes left in the game, as Ipswich found a way through to tie the game 1-1. Despite a disappointing result, the team should definitely be proud of their performance on the opening day of the season.
In their second game, Manchester Essex was handily beaten in another away game by Hamilton-Wenham 7-0. There were bright moments, and the team did create chances to score, but they failed to convert and were punished by quick counterattacks from a strong Hamilton-Wenham team.
Manchester Essex had no time to recover from the tough game against Hamilton-Wenham, as they played again on Saturday against Melrose in their first official home game of the season. Despite another disappointing result, a 5-1 defeat, the team played much better than they did against Hamilton-Wenham. Manchester Essex created chances throughout the game and could have easily scored more. Ella Artensen scored the only goal for Manchester Essex, heading in a great corner from Grace Scarbrough.
It was definitely a tough opening week, but for this young Manchester Essex team all that matters is their response. They are looking ahead to important away games against Amesbury and Pentucket this week and are expecting their first official win of the season on Tuesday in Amesbury.
Golf:
The Hornets dropped their match on Thursday to the league’s 1st place team, Georgetown. The final score was 139-92.
It was the Hornets highest point total for the season. Sam Athanas led the way with 23 points. Michael DeOreo continued his fine play by posting 15 points.
The team is in action this week with away matches against Triton and Hamilton Wenham and a home date with Lynnfield.
Football:
Hornets football got the 2022 season off on the right foot last Thursday night with a solid 43-18 win over Ipswich at Hyland Field in Manchester. It was a back-and-forth game for the first half with the Hornets pulling away with a 22-point second quarter. There were solid performances from many Hornets, but efforts by Brennan Twombly (Sr. QB/S - 205 yds, 3 TDs passing, 1 TD rushing), Henry Otterbein (Sr. RB/DB - 2 TD's) and Steve Martin (Jr. RB/LB - 54 yds, TD rushing). The offensive and defensive lines played extremely well and were led by Ben Hurd (Sr. OL/DL) and Zak Porat (Sr. OL/DL).
Next up for the Hornets is Whittier Tech this Thursday night at 6 p.m. in Haverhill. This should be a great CAC crossover game.
Field Hockey:
Varsity field hockey went 2-0 this week against Ipswich (1-0) and Hamilton-Wenham (3-0).
Goals were scored by Greta Gado (assist by Grace Gerhardt), Amy Vytopilova and Caelie Patrick. Our midfield and defense dominated play against both opponents, with exceptional play from Ella Chafe and Phileine DeWidt. Combined, goalies Paige Garlitz and Brigid Carovillano tallied only a total of six shots.