Girls Basketball
The Hornets battled against Georgetown at home on Monday night, February 7 and after a back and forth contest the Hornets lost 39-42 to the Royals. Emma Fitzgerald led all scorers with 13 and Mercedes O'Neil added 8. Parker Brooks had 6, Amelia Donnellan Valade added 4, Calista Lai and Phileine Dewidt 3 each and Kendall Newton added 2. The following night the Hornets traveled to Amesbury to take on the league powerhouse. After a rough start the Hornets were behind by 20 after the first quarter but played the rest of the game even. The Hornets lost 38-58. Fitzgerald had 9 in the effort and Newton and O'Neil each added 6. Donnellan Valade and Lai each added 5, Ella Arntsen 3, and Paige Garlitz and Philene Dewidt had 2 each. On the road again on Thursday, February 10 the Hornets beat the Ipswich Tigers 29-17 in a defensive battle. Donnellan Valade led with 11 and Fitzgerald had 7. Parker Brooks finished with 4, Mackay Brooks and Lai each added 3 and O'Neil had 1 in the victory. At home on Saturday, the Hornets hosted the Triton Vikings and won 47-44 in a hard-fought contest. Parker Brooks had 15 and Kendall Newton 11 in the effort. Garlitz, Fitzgerald, and Donnellan Valade all finished with 5, while Mackay Brooks added 3 and Calista Lai and Mercedes O'Neil each added 2. Finally, on Sunday afternoon the Hornets hosted Dedham in a non-league contest. The Hornets struggled to score and lost 24-40. Parker Brooks had 8, Calista Lai 6, and Mackay Brooks 3 in the game. Emma Fitzgerald, Paige Garlitz, and Tess Carpenter each added 2, and Ella Arntsen had 1 in the effort. The Hornets are 5-13 on the season and 2-9 in the Cape Ann League with 2 more league contests this week to finish out the regular season.