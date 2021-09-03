The George Hobbs House, 8 Pine Street : A House History

Here we are about three months into living with our new neighbor, COVID-19. And, in some ways, we are at one of those turning points because COVID-19 will have forever changed us. Will we ever go back to giving bear hugs and kisses to those we love? (I hope so.) Will we ever go back to thinking that world events won’t affect us personally? (I hope not.) And have we forever changed the definition of "I'm at work"? (Yes, we definitely have!) So, let’s take a look at those at-home workspaces and see if they actually are where we want to work because the home office, in some form, looks like it’s here to stay.