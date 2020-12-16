Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA (01944)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. High 26F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 24F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%.