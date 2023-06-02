Coleman_Sculpture.jpg

A dedication of McAlister “Mac” Coleman’s first welded steel piece after 53 years will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 4th, on the Campus of the Northfield Mount Hermon School, in Gill, Massachusetts.  Coleman was an artist and longtime resident of Manchester.

All are invited to attend.  Informally you may bring your own picnic starting at 11 a.m., with beverages provided by the school.  At 1 p.m., the formal dedication begins.  