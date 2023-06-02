A dedication of McAlister “Mac” Coleman’s first welded steel piece after 53 years will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 4th, on the Campus of the Northfield Mount Hermon School, in Gill, Massachusetts. Coleman was an artist and longtime resident of Manchester.
All are invited to attend. Informally you may bring your own picnic starting at 11 a.m., with beverages provided by the school. At 1 p.m., the formal dedication begins.
“Western Totem – 1” was the first in a series of sculptures that Coleman began while teaching and starting the school’s Art Department. This first in the series has as its subtitle “Associative Properties – Addition’ and was an illustration of Mac’s to the value of art where science dominated the curriculum.
If you would like more information on the event, you may get in touch with Mac’s surviving wife Peggy Coleman, at 202-336- 4447 or Peter Weis, archivist at Mt. Hermon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.