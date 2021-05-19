Barrett & Company announced this week that Jennifer Maniaci has joined the agency in the Gloucester office as a sales associate.
Jennifer, a real estate professional for six years, also has over 12 years of sales experience. In every facet of her business career, she was recognized for her excellent communication skills and for working diligently for every client. “Buying or selling a house is a major life event for anyone and being chosen to guide clients through the process until the keys change hands is incredibly satisfying.”
“Jennifer’s extensive real estate experience is a valuable asset for our company,” says Jon Gray, president. ““Her experience and ability to help people through the entire real estate process is a critical skill for every agent and Jennifer is exceptionally strong in that area.”
A Gloucester native, Jennifer, lives happily in “the oldest seaport in America” with her husband and two young children.
Founded in 2007, J Barrett & Company, is a privately-owned real estate firm on the North Shore, with offices in Beverly, Gloucester, Ipswich, Manchester, Marblehead, and in Prides Crossing.
