I recently noticed I haven’t been asked to design a completely white kitchen in a while, and I can’t say I’ve missed it.  I’m not knocking them though.  They have a classic beauty that will stand the test of time.  And they also leave lots of room for a pretty backsplash or colorful artwork or even just your colorful self-standing in one.  But bold is back and it’s coming to a kitchen near you.

Where have I been going bold in my kitchen projects?  Well, contrast is in so I’ve been using much more black. And when I say black, I really mean colors that “read” as black.  So, it can be a genuine black, but it can also be a very deep gray, green or blue.  I’ll use that dark color on a kitchen island, or maybe on all the lower cabinets, or even on the range hood.   

Jennifer Coles is a local interior designer. Her instagram is: @coles_color_and_design. Her website is: colescoloranddesign.com