The North Shore has much going on in the way of gardening—from flower farming and amazing CSAs to spectacular home and formal gardens.  But out on Southern Avenue in Essex, just next to the Cox Reservation, is a gardener who is trying to do something rather unique with five acres of sleepy land.

Sophia Johansson came to gardening while studying in the Berkshires in her early 20s.  She felt alive academically but otherwise restless and closed in.  She discovered that being out of doors was the solution for this and in short order managed to manifest an apprenticeship with the primary gardener at a property regularly featured in Martha Stewart Living and whose owner now writes a gardening column for the New York Times. 

