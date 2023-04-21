Stuff is a funny thing. On the one hand it makes us who we are, right? I mean, we are living people and accumulating a certain amount of things is just built in our existence. We have a set of basic human needs like shelter and comfort, and we need tools to help us accomplish those things like appliances and computers. But we’re also sentimental and perhaps a little bit vain -- we like to collect our treasures. All totally normal. But there comes a point where you don’t own the stuff anymore because that stuff owns you.