Spring Entertaining: Beautiful Backyard Deck Oasis

Even in New England, the trend towards blurring the line between indoor and outdoor living has become increasingly popular.  It doesn’t seem to stop.

Why is this happening?  One reason might be because of the rise of sustainable and eco-friendly architecture; the importance of connecting people with nature has become more apparent.   This has led to a surge in indoor-outdoor design trends, which aim to seamlessly integrate interior spaces with the surrounding environment.

p_9 Indoor-Outdoor_light.jpeg

Essex-based home design retailer Susan Muzio Blake says one way New Englanders can embrace outdoor-indoor harmony is to incorporate lighter finishes into indoor furnishings and wall coverinigs.
p_9 Indoor-Outdoor_Carpenter.jpg

Here, architectural design and builder Carpenter & MacNeille created an outdoor walk-up bar to a kitchen counter by using a smaller version of the folding door. 

 

