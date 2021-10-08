On September 23, Essex-based Carpenter & MacNeille celebrated its 25th anniversary year at beautiful Appleton Farms in Ipswich, where long-time clients, colleagues, and friends gathered to mark this important milestone for the Essex-based architecture and building firm. Founder Robert S. MacNeille AIA, a long-time resident of Manchester, welcomed guests, shared the story of his and co-founder William T. Carpenter’s first days together, and thanked everyone for their support in making this deeply-rooted Cape Ann business successful. The weather was spectacular and guests enjoyed farmhouse wood-fired pizzas, beverages from Helen’s Bottle Shop, and some great live music by the Orville Giddings Band.
Founded in 1996, Carpenter & MacNeille has designed, restored, and built homes for more than 600 clients from the North Shore of Boston, to the coast of Maine, to the Caribbean and has grown from its original two founders to 60 employees.
