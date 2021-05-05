BankGloucester this week announced that Amy Mitchell has been promoted to Vice President of Residential Lending.
Mitchell has over 23 years of banking experience, 17 of them at BankGloucester. She began her banking career as operations supervisor at Sovereign Bank in 1997, and arrived at BankGloucester in 2004 as a commercial loan assistant. Mitchell continued to grow within the bank, finding her passion in the department and role that she now holds.
“We feel very fortunate to already have such a dedicated and qualified person on our staff,” stated Mark Grenier, Senior VP and Chief Lending Officer. “She has exhibited a great sense of leadership and dedication to both her staff and our customers.”
BankGloucester, a $330 million state-chartered mutual bank has been serving Gloucester and its neighboring communities since 1887. BankGloucester is headquartered in Gloucester, with branches in Essex and Ipswich.
In her new role, Mitchell will oversee all aspects of the residential lending department, support loan originators in underwriting and service of all mortgage loans, as well as ensure residential lending policies and procedures best serve the bank and its customers.
Outside of her everyday responsibilities, Amy is the CRA Officer of the bank and serves on the bank’s Compliance and Community Relations committees. She also serves on the Mass Bankers Association’s Real Estate Finance Committee.
Mitchell’s most recent accomplishment was graduating from the New England School for Financial Studies in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.