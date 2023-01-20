At Home Now

Woman sitting on the floor with tools planning a home renovation.

 stokkete - stock.adobe.com

Well, that holiday sparkle is now over and it’s back to my old salty self and business as usual in New England.

But it’s a funny space, isn’t it, these bleak and unpopular months that land between the charms of spring and fall.  Let’s call it our Winter Session.  I know, it’s sort of a cute name to attach to the few months that are marked by such short daylight hours and often prohibitive weather.  But it’s a good time to both hunker down and to try to get something done.

Jennifer Coles is a local interior designer. Her instagram is: @coles_color_and_design. Her website is: colescoloranddesign.com