At Home Now: Tile Away The Hours

What are the bumps that happen with home decorating? Well, the most common is sticker shock as the estimates come in. I do what I can on this front, but the estimates are not under my control and austerity measures must at times be made. As your designer, I could grit my teeth and remain attached to my original idea and think of any other plan as a disappointing compromise. But then I would miss out on some of the interesting challenges that come along with reining your project in.