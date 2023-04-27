Woman standing flowers

I have a long-time friend that lives alone in a beautiful house.  He’s got great taste, and his house is nicely decorated with a sort of masculine starkness.  He does this by design, not because he’s a cold person.  

But there is something about that starkness that makes me show up on his doorstep with something alive in my hand.  And it can be anything.  A pumpkin, some grass in a pot from the pet store, some evergreen clippings in a jar.  I’m not being critical when I do it—it’s just an offering.  And I’d never really given it much thought until he mentioned it to me.  But I now see it’s a pull I have that runs deep.

Bundle Flowers
Woman Holding Kale Flowers