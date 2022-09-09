Artist and Manchester resident, Anna Kasabian’s latest, large-scale work, has been installed in the world-renowned Boca Hotel, Boca Raton, FL, following a $200 million renovation with interiors by the celebrated Manhattan firm, The Rockwell Group.
Anna’s commission comprises 10 two-foot by two-foot panels with her hand-formed sea waves detailed in two shades of sea blue. To complete the work, she sculpted more than 1,000 porcelain waves and affixed them to panels stained with white-wash. She titled the work “Take to the Sea”.
Installed as five panels over five, they are hung in the lobby of the Boca’s newly designed Harborside Pool Club.
Opened in 1926 and designed by Florida’s acclaimed architect Addison Mizner, the Rockwell Group has given the iconic property a facelift Architectural Digest describes as “elegantly reimagined”. Travel & Leisure Magazine’s 2022 Best Hotels of the World has added The Boca to their list.
Collectors of Anna’s work now span the globe. The sculptor’s public installations are in luxury hotels and residential lobbies, across the country, from Chicago’s famed London House Hotel to Manhattan’s 77 Greenwich, all created by distinguished, award-winning American architects and interior designers.
