Kassabian at Boca Hotel.

“Take to the Sea,” a five-panel installation of more than 1,00 porcelain waves, by Manchester artist Anna Kasabian.  (Photo courtesy of Deborah Sponder, President, The Sponder Gallery at The Boca Hotel) 

Artist and Manchester resident, Anna Kasabian’s latest, large-scale work, has been installed in the world-renowned Boca Hotel, Boca Raton, FL, following a $200 million renovation with interiors by the celebrated Manhattan firm, The Rockwell Group.  

Anna’s commission comprises 10 two-foot by two-foot panels with her hand-formed sea waves detailed in two shades of sea blue.  To complete the work, she sculpted more than 1,000 porcelain waves and affixed them to panels stained with white-wash.  She titled the work “Take to the Sea”. 

