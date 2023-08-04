Paper House_5143.jpeg

Rockport’s Paper House museum, made of more than 100,000 newspapers in the 1920s by a mechanical engineer from Sweden, still stands and is open to the public.

Right up the road, in Rockport, an under-the-radar museum is the enduring marvel of engineering, with newspapers.

Visitors and residents alike are familiar with the dramatic perimeter drive around Rockport’s gale-bitten granite coastline.  But for those who head away from the ocean at Pidgeon Cove mark and turn into the Cape’s interior lands—peppered with charming historic homes along granite walled streets and quarries—there’s a surprising stop that’s quick and rewarding: The Paper House.