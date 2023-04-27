Hands Gardening.jpg

As the days get longer and temperatures rise, it’s time for local gardeners to welcome in the 2023 gardening season.  This is an exciting time of year as you plan out your garden beds and decide what plant varieties you want to try this year, including varieties native to Cape Ann.  

Gardening is a worthwhile endeavor that’s creative and enjoyable, and it can be a form of exercise and relief from the daily grind.  Gardens also provide ample opportunity to experiment, as individuals can produce everything from vegetables to bountiful blooms.  Recently, there’s been a growing emphasis on eco-friendly gardening that aims to reduce reliance on chemical fertilizers and pesticides to protect the planet. One easy way to do this is to rely on plant species native to Cape Ann and New England.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.