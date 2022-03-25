Donations will double by a dollar-for-dollar match.
Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus Manchester-by-the-Sea joined the international Knights of Columbus organization raising funds for food, clothing, shelter and a variety of humanitarian aid needed for individuals and families displaced from their homes by the crisis in Ukraine.
Donors will see their gifts double as donations raised locally will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Knights’ organization headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.
Ukrainian relief funds collected will be distributed and administered by Knights of Columbus council members on the ground in Poland and other countries bordering Ukraine.
There is a special Knights of Columbus website dedicated to this Ukraine relief effort. It may be accessed on: https://donate.koccharities.org/team/411722.
Donations may be made online. Donors will receive a receipt for contributions. All donations will be matched 100 percent on a dollar-for-dollar basis by the Knights of Columbus Supreme headquarters. Offer your assistance now. People helping people will make a difference. www.koc.org/knightcast Ukraine Solidarity Fund koc.org/ukraine
Contact: Ray McNulty rfmcnulty@gmail.com 978 778 0060