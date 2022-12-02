By the_Bravo.jpg
Manchester’s Christmas by the Sea is this weekend. The holiday stroll, caroling, cocoa and the lighting of the Friendship Tree at the Town Common. Seen here is the holiday tree at Bravo by the Sea’s new extension, the “Indoor Patio” featuring a series of oil paintings by Manchester artist Sarah Rodier. In Essex, Santa will arrive Friday by boat at the Essex Shipbuilding Museum, which follows Thursday’s Lighting of the Memory Tree in Honor of Lost loved Ones in front of Essex Town Hall.
Highlights / Schedule
Thursday, Dec. 1
Greater Cape Ann Chamber Christmas Party & Lucky 9 Raffle, 5-7 p.m., Boo-Bird, 26 Central St., MBTS
Lighting of the Memory Tree in Honor of Lost loved Ones, 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, Essex
Friday, Dec. 2
Manchester Historical Museum Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Manchester Holiday Stroll, 4-8 p.m.
Essex Santa Arrives by Boat, 4 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum
Polar Express Parents’ Night Out, 5-8 p.m., Cornerstone Church
Holiday Book Fair, 5:30-8 p.m., First Parish Church Chapel Hall
Saturday, Dec 3
Manchester Historical Museum Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Hearthside Stories, Manchester Public Library, 10:30 a.m.
Holiday Indoor Market, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum
Santa Claus Comes to Manchester, 1-3 p.m., Masconomo Park (with another spin by Santa next week, details on Page3)
Sunday, Dec 4
Breakfast and Photos with Santa, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Manchester Masonic Lodge, 10 Church St.
Manchester Historical Museum Holiday Open House, 1 to 4 p.m.
Community Friendship Tree Lighting and program, 3:30 p.m., MBTS Town Common