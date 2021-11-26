Once Thanksgiving hits, it’s the holidays with all the shopping and tree trimming that comes with it. This year, there are unique hand-made ornaments that locals can purchase. Some for a cause. And others just because they’re local, and remind us of home.
Brenda Johnson, who owns Seabreeze Variety (formerly Richdale) in Manchester with her husband Kevin, is stepping up for a cause and selling handmade holiday tree ornaments to benefit cancer research. It’s something she is doing in honor of her sister, who is fighting the disease this year. There are no prices for Brenda’s ornaments. Instead, she asks that residents stop by, check them out and donate whatever feels right. She’s grateful for whatever is raised.
Here are ornaments that will bring a handmade, home feel to your family tree this year. All local, and all good.
Ornament with sea glass and conifer, by Brenda Johnson. Available at Seabreeze Variety, 8 Beach Street, Manchester. $Donation to Cancer Research
These hand-painted shell ornaments of the Magnolia shoreline are by Audi Souza. At Arts Abound in Magnolia, Lexington Ave. $38 each.
Made in Essex, ornaments from the Bubble Factory are handmade and special. At Cleod, Bearskin Neck, Rockport. $38 each.
Handmade by artist Lin Collette of Hot Glue Heroes, these ornaments feature miniature vignettes for the holidays for your tree. Magnolia pop up, 7 Fuller Street on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. $12-30