To the Editor,
We are a small town with many elderly residents who wish to remain actively integrated and have a valued place in our community.
Currently, 30 percent of the population of Manchester by the Sea is over the age of 60.
As our seniors “age in place”, their need for support grows as health and life events become increasingly challenging over time.
The most efficient and communal way to support our seniors is to become a “Friend” of The Manchester Council in Aging.
We “Friends” provide funds for opportunities and services identified by Nancy Hammond, the Director of the Manchester Council on Aging, that will make a difference in the lives of our seniors, but are beyond the limits of the fixed annual budget. This might be highly subsidized social or cultural outings, emergency assistance for individuals in crisis, or supplementing the replacement costs of our vans, a critical service that provides free door-to-door transportation for shopping and important appointments.
In the last week of September, every household will receive a mailing for our annual appeal.
Consider becoming a “Friend” and together we can provide a safety net of care and support for all our local elderly citizens.
Thank you,
Veronica Matthews
Secretary, The Friends of the Manchester Council on Aging