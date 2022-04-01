First Parish Church in Manchester-by-the-Sea will be presenting “Once Upon a Tree”, a cantata with words and music by Pepper Choplin, as part of the 10 a.m. worship service Palm Sunday, April 10. The cantata tells the story of Jesus’s final entrance into Jerusalem and portrays the passion story through His crucifixion to the light of His resurrection. The First Parish Choir, directed by Dr. Herman Weiss, will sing with narration by Rev. Dr. Mark Boyea and with soloists Paul Knox, Jim Brennan and Rebecca Shrimpton, who will portray the central characters from the scripture. “Once Upon a Tree” completes the portrayal of Jesus's journey begun with “Once Upon a Night”, which the Choir sang during this past Advent. Please put this exciting event on your calendar. You are welcome in person at 10 Central St. or watch via Facebook Live at FirstParishChurchManchesterMa.