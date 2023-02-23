p_9 Aberdeen gull beach.jpg

I’ll admit it. I’m a “news junkie.”  I always have been.  During the summer of 1973, while most other 13-year-olds were busy at the beach, lake, camp, or doing nothing at all, I was glued to the Watergate Hearings.  Senator Sam Ervin, Chair of the Senate Watergate Committee, became my hero. 

In general, I love to know what’s going on.

Joanne MacInnis, RN, is the founder and president of Aberdeen Home Care, Inc., of Danvers, a concierge private duty home care agency in business since 2001. With 35 years of nursing practice, management and administration experience focused on home care and hospice, Joanne and her team specialize in advising and supporting families addressing the elders in their lives retain dignity and quality of life.

