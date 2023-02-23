Manchester, MA (01944)

Today

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 31F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.