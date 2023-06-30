Mystery Book Club

 

Author Detective-Sergeant Bruce Robert Coffin (Courtesy photo)

 

The Library’s Mystery Book Club is hosting an open meeting with Detective-Sergeant Bruce Robert Coffin, retired, on Friday, June 30, at 10:30 a.m. in the Masonic Hall.  Coffin has authored four police procedural mysteries featuring a fictional version of his prior job as supervisor of violent crime investigations in Portland, Maine.

Visitors to this meeting are welcome to read a copy of Among the Shadows, from the library,

