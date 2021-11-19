This delightful fungi is extremely well known worldwide, often growing in beautiful bouquets, and can easily be 'hunted' at your local grocery store. The British have a penchant for nicknaming most any mushroom and they sometimes call it the "Shellfish of the Woods" but this pot hunter doesn't feel it tastes much like oysters or sea creatures at all. It does, however, go great in seafood dishes in a bit of cream sauce like Gloucester's Franklin Café's Cod with Oyster Mushrooms and Potatoes, a delicious dish. From early in the summer until deep into the winter you can find these growing out of fallen trees near waterways or often out of trees that have started to decline.