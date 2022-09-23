A bright nine-year-old once asked me, “If everything we do comes to an end, why do we do anything? It doesn’t last.”  Yikes.  Stopped in my tracks, I struggled for an answer, which seemed empty and hollow at the time, and came up with, “Well, because we remember, and that’s important.”

When you are on a calorie restriction, (a.k.a., a diet) the words “a moment on the lips, forever on the hips” is a popular and trite sentiment, yet true.  Our experiences are merely moments, even raising children.  We love a certain age, full of wonder, and then we are onto another age, full of angst.