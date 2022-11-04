Drop in "Coffee and Conversation"

Every Monday 10 a.m. - 12.30 p.m. at the Congregational Chapel (behind Santander Bank) starting September 12. Hospitality (snacks) will be free and provided by The Friends of the COA. Our aim is to provide a regular casual social outlet -- coffee/tea and a snack, communal conversation, a place to get information about COA services and programs. We may play some cards, do a big jig saw puzzle, knit, play checkers or just chat – we are going to go with whatever works.