Is it me, or do the months fly off the calendar on the wall like the days used to in old movies?
Daylight is dwindling.
Although we have had a spectacular Fall, the frost on the pumpkin is right around the corner. What does this mean for those in fragile health, those living alone and vulnerable, and those with depression, anxiety, cognitive, or other mental health issues? Is there a real impact? Yes, and yes.
For some of us, Fall is a harbinger of things to come. Snow, ice, power outages, and more darkness. Before it descends, it’s a perfect time for… INVENTORY. Often, all the things that need to be done or given attention dance above our heads like spinning plates. Sometimes the plates are empty, and sometimes they have spaghetti and meatballs on them, complicating things JUST a little…
Wherever you find yourself, spinning empty plates or those with full turkey dinners, start as we always do with our “triage list.” What are the issues, and how do they stack up in order of priority? We are to consider things that pose a real risk today as potential risks that may not be far away.
Activities of Daily Living
Is the bathroom working in its current setup? What do we need to make it safer or more functional? Anti-slip bathroom rugs, a high toilet, or an elevated seat? Nightlights are a must. How is the shower? Do we need a bench and a hand-held showerhead? Grab bars? Would a lift-assist electric recliner be helpful?
Household
How confident are you in that old water heater? Furnace? Is the fellow who did the plowing and shoveling last year still doing it? Are we on his list? Do we have good bright bulbs for the outdoor lighting? Do we need a few extra lights inside? It is notoriously dark in most elders’ homes. Do we have lots of battery-operated lanterns handy, just in case?
Lights on timers help bridge the bewitching hour just before sunset. You’ve heard of “sundowning.” It’s real, upsetting for all concerned, and potentially hazardous. Set the timers for 3 p.m. so the house will be well-lit when dusk visits around 5 p.m. and may ease the transition into the evening.
Consider a security camera or doorbell. Several wireless systems are not expensive and can be accessed by mobile phones. Many families have new peace of mind after installing security cameras inside and outside the house.
Technology
What’s going on with the telephone? Do you have a landline or mobile device? Is getting it charged (or keeping it charged) an issue? Is the TV remote a constant source of stress? (It is at my house…especially if there is more than one.)
Is it time to consider a Lifeline /Life Alert device? Many have a “falls detection system” and “GPS” built in. I can’t encourage them enough. Consider this essential.
Meds, Meals, and More
What’s the best plan for groceries, meals, and errands during bad weather? Is it time to rely more on prepared meals that can be easily heated rather than cooking from “scratch?” Is it time to pre-pour medications into a weekly medication box? As we think about meds, let’s look at how they are ordered. Are you getting one month at a time? If it is a longstanding medication, you can ask your Primary Care Provider for more than a month's supply (check if your insurance will cover that).
Checking in: Daily telephone calls, particularly in the late afternoon/early evening, are a huge help with decreasing anxiety, reviewing the evening plan, and offering reassurance during a time of day when the vulnerable feel the most exposed and at risk.
The old adage about a “cup of prevention” is a fact.
Although we can’t anticipate every detail of the risks, real or potential, if we consider the above categories and look with open eyes, talk to others in a similar situation, and ask for help if we are stuck, then we can go into the upcoming season feeling more confident that we are “buttoned up for winter.” You’ll feel more peace of mind when you squarely address these issues. Your loved one will be safer and more comfortable, and…you will too.