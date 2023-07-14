The Essex COA offers a variety of events and trips for seniors. For further information or to sign up for an event, please call the Essex COA Office at 978-768-7932 or visit the Senior Center at 17 Pickering Street.
Games at the Senior Center: Wednesdays 1 p.m.: Scrabble, Boggle, Cribbage, Backgammon, Board Games and More! Join us or bring a friend and come play!
Arts & Crafts activities: Tuesdays, 1 p.m.
Computer and Technology Assistance: Do you have questions about your computer, tablet, phone, etc.? Drop-in with Curt Wednesdays 1-3 p.m.
Men’s Coffee and Donuts, second Wednesday each month, 9:30 a.m: Enjoy a cup of hot coffee and delicious donuts.
Hearing Wellness Group, every second Wednesday of the month, 10:30 a.m. July’s theme is Hearing and Alzheimer’s Prevention.
Coffee with a Cop: Thursday, July 13, 9- 11 a.m: Come grab a cup of coffee, a bite, and chat with our local’s finest!
Mystery Ride: Thursday, July 13, 12:15 p.m: Join us for an adventure – a scenic ride and a stop for a sweet treat! $5 per person. Please arrive at 12:15 pm at Memorial Park, the van leaves at 12:30 pm. Transportation is free but seats are limited. Call 978-768-7932 to sign up.
Ladies Brunch, Tuesday July 18, August 15, 11 a.m: Chicken and waffles! Come and enjoy socializing and some tasty treats. Please RSVP five days before.
COA Fitness Programs:
· BALANCE IN MOTION Tuesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. - $5 donation requested.
· GROOVE FITNESS VIDEO Mondays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. – get your dancing shoes on and join this fun, energetic dance class! .Video, no instructor.
SALEM WILLOWS: Wednesday, July 19: Join us for an afternoon at Salem Willows. Enjoy ocean views, ice cream, popcorn, or even spend some time at the arcades! Hop on the CATA bus at Memorial Park at 10:30 a.m. or meet us there! Cost $4.
Dementia Friendly Walk, Thursday, July 20, 10: a.m: At the Cox Reservation
Senior Charlie Cards, Thursday, July 20, 10:30 a.m: Did you know seniors are eligible for reduced fare MBTA Charlie Cards? These cards are good for 8 years! Mary Ann Nay, Deputy Director Senator Tarr’s office will be hosting a Charlie Card session. Make an appointment and be sure to bring your state-issued ID or passport.
Monthly Movie at the COA, Thursday, July 20, 1 p.m: Free, A Man Called Otto – Tom Hanks stars as a grump whose world is changed by an unlikely friendship with new neighbors. Bring a
Monthly Book Club: last Tuesday of each month, 1 p.m: Join us for a lively discussion about the current book of the month and other topics.
- Tuesday, July 25 - “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Day
- Tuesday, August 29 - “The Shell Seekers” by Rosamund Pilcher.
Through the generosity of the Friends, multiple copies of each title are available to borrow but please return them for others to read! New members are always welcome!
ESSEX EATS! Lunch at Essex Seafood: Wednesday, July 26, 12 noon. Fried haddock, fried shrimp, lobster roll, Please RSVP by July 21. $15 per person.
Guest Chef – Thursday, July 27, 1 p.m: Dan Trimble, Open Door, joins us for our monthly cooking demonstration! Samples and recipes will be available. Please RSVP by July 24.
Root Beer Floats and Elvis Hits! Thursday, August 10, 2 p.m: Celebrate National Root Beer Float Day and Elvis Awareness Week! Come hear/sing some of Elvis’s greatest hits while enjoying a tasty root beer float. Please call to RSVP - 978-768-7932.
Mystery Ride: Wednesday, August 16, 12:15 p.m: Join us for an adventure – a scenic ride and a stop for a sweet treat! $5 per person. Please arrive at 12:15 p.m. at Memorial Park, the van leaves at 12:30 pm. Transportation is free but seats are limited. Call 978-768-7932 to sign up.
Massachusetts Day: Thursday, August 17, 1 p.m: Join us as we celebrate all things Massachusetts. Food, fun, trivia, and so much more! What do you know about your state? Please call to RSVP - 978-768-7932.
Pickity Place Trip: Monday, August 21, 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m: $38.50 per person, transportation included. Pickity Place is a mecca for gardeners, foodies and anyone looking for inspiration and relaxation. Lighten your spirit as you stroll the themed gardens and also enjoy a five-course gourmet herbal luncheon: Lemon dill dip, gazpacho soup, seasonal salad, plus your choice of blueberry BBQ boneless ribs – or summer vegetable arancini, plus raspberry lemonade whoopie pie with mango sorbet for dessert. Please RSVP by August 1 – 978-768-7932.
ESSEX EATS! Lunch at The Boat House: Wednesday, August 23, 12 noon: Baked haddock, chicken parm, burger. Please RSVP by August 18. $15 per person.
Monthly Movie Outing: Cape Ann Cinema in Rockport: Thursday, August 24, 11 a.m: $5.00: Movie The Fabelmans (the life story of Director Steven Spielberg). Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to be a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth. Best picture nomination. Transportation is available – please let us know if needed when you RSVP.