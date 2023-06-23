The Essex Council on Aging offers a variety of events and trips for seniors. For further information or to sign up for an event, please call the Essex COA Office at 978-768-7932 or visit the Senior Center at 17 Pickering Street. Here’s what’s going on.
Games at the Senior Center: Wednesdays 1 p.m.: Scrabble, Boggle, Cribbage, Backgammon, board games and more! Join us or bring a friend and come play!
Learn how to make Strawberry Jam: Monday, June 26, 1 p.m.: Join us to welcome our Guest Chef, Caroline Craig, to learn how to make Strawberry Jam! Nothing says summer like fresh strawberries! Can you say SCRUMPDILLYICIOUS? Please RSVP by June 22.
Book Club: Tuesday, June 27, 1 p.m.: Join us for a lively discussion about the current book of the month, Fellowship Point by Alice Elliot Dark. Through the generosity of the Friends of the Essex COA, multiple copies of each title are available to borrow but please return them for others to read! New members are always welcome!
ESSEX EATS! Lunch at The Farm: Thursday June 29, 12 noon. Please RSVP by June 19. $15 per person.
