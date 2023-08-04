The Essex Council on Aging offers a variety of events and trips for seniors. For further information or to sign up for an event, please call the Essex COA Office at 978-768-7932 or visit the Senior Center at 17 Pickering Street. Here’s what’s going on:
Games with Gil at the Senior Center: Wednesdays 1 p.m.: Don’t be BORED, come play BOARD games or Scrabble, Boggle, Cribbage, Backgammon, join us or bring a friend and come play ANYTIME!
Arts & Crafts activities: Tuesdays, 1 p.m.
Computer and Technology Assistance: Do you have questions about your computer, tablet, phone, etc.? Drop-in with Curt Wednesdays 1-3 p.m.
Men’s Coffee and Donuts, Wednesday, August 9, 9:30 a.m.: Enjoy a cup of hot coffee and delicious donuts.
Hearing Wellness Group, every second Wednesday of the month, 10:30 a.m. July’s theme is Hearing and Alzheimer’s Prevention.
Mystery Ride: Wednesday, August 16 and Tuesday, September 5, 12:15 p.m.: Join us for an adventure – a scenic ride and a stop for a sweet treat! $5 per person. Please arrive at 12:15 p.m. at Memorial Park, the van leaves at 12:30 p.m. Transportation is free but seats are limited. Call 978-768-7932 to sign up.
Ladies Brunch, Tuesday, August 15, at 11 a.m.: Come and enjoy socializing and some tasty treats. Please RSVP five days before.
COA Fitness Programs:
BALANCE IN MOTION Tuesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. - $5 donation requested.
· GROOVE FITNESS VIDEO Mondays, 9:30 a.m. – get your dancing shoes on and join this fun, energetic dance class! Video, no instructor.
Monthly Book Club: last Tuesday of each month, 1 p.m.: Join us for a lively discussion about the current book of the month and other topics. Tuesday, August 29 - “The Shell Seekers” by Rosamund Pilcher. Through the generosity of the Friends, multiple copies of each title are available to borrow but please return them for others to read! New members are always welcome!
ESSEX EATS! Lunch at the Boathouse, Wednesday, August 23, 12 noon. Burger, baked haddock, chicken parm, please RSVP by August 21. $15 per person.
Root Beer Floats and Elvis Hits! Thursday, August 10, at 2 p.m. : Celebrate National Root Beer Float Day and Elvis Awareness Week! Come hear/sing some of Elvis’s greatest hits while enjoying a tasty root beer float. Please call to RSVP - 978-768-7932.
Massachusetts Day: Thursday, August 17, 1 p.m.: Join us as we celebrate all things Massachusetts! Food, fun, trivia, and so much more! What do you know about your state? Please call to RSVP - 978-768-7932.
Pickity Place Trip: Monday, August 21, 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.: $38.50 per person, transportation included. Pickity Place is a mecca for gardeners, foodies and anyone looking for inspiration and relaxation. Lighten your spirit as you stroll the themed gardens and also enjoy a five-course gourmet herbal luncheon: Lemon dill dip, gazpacho soup, seasonal salad, plus your choice of blueberry BBQ boneless ribs – or summer vegetable arancini, plus raspberry lemonade whoopie pie with mango sorbet for dessert. Please RSVP by August 7 – 978-768-7932.
Monthly Movie Outing: Cape Ann Cinema in Rockport: Thursday, August 24, 11 a.m.: $5: Movie The Fabelmans (the life story of Director Steven Spielberg). Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to be a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth. Best picture nomination. Transportation is available – please let us know if needed when you RSVP.
SAVE THE DATE, Tuesday, September 19, at 6 p.m.: Social Security & Medicare 101 presentations.
Down River Cruise: Wednesday, September 13, 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Lunch on board at Farnham’s. Choice of Lobster Roll Boat - $24, Haddock Bits Boat - $11, GF Grilled Chicken with salad - $11. Registration required; payment due at registration. Depart from Essex River Cruise, 35 Dodge Street. Cruise sponsored by the Friends of Essex COA.