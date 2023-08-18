The Essex COA offers a variety of events and trips for seniors.  For further information or to sign up for an event, please call the Essex COA Office at 978-768-7932 or visit the Senior Center at 17 Pickering Street.  Here’s what’s going on:

Games with Gil at the Senior Center: Wednesdays 1 p.m.: Don’t be BORED, come play BOARD games or Scrabble, Boggle, Cribbage, Backgammon, join us or bring a friend and come play ANYTIME!

