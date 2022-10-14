Golden Agers:  Back To Business

Due to a scheduling problem, the first meeting of the Manchester Golden Agers Club will hold its first meeting this year on Saturday, October 15 at the Masonic Hall.  Doors open at 12 noon.  The date change (from Saturday, October 8) was due to a special service being held for Mr. Ed Parsons, who passed away.  Lunch will be served.

