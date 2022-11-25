There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
Drop in "Coffee and Conversation"
Every Monday 10 a.m. - 12.30 p.m. at the Congregational Chapel (behind Santander Bank) starting September 12. Hospitality (snacks) will be free and provided by The Friends of the COA. Our aim is to provide a regular casual social outlet – coffee/tea and a snack, communal conversation, a place to get information about COA services and programs. We may play some cards, do a big jig saw puzzle, knit, play checkers or just chat – we are going to go with whatever works.
Zumba!
The Manchester COA Zumba class will begin again on Tuesday, October 11 at the Congregational Chapel for an eight-week session. The start time is 10 a.m. Pat Martines, a certified Zumba Gold instructor, invites seniors to come experience the benefits of Zumba! All seniors are welcome – experience does not matter!
We ask that participants bring their own bottle of water. The Council on Aging van is available for anyone who needs transportation. (978) 526-7500.
Mystery Ride
On Wednesday, November 30, the Manchester COA van will take our monthly mystery ride. The van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore; it could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches or all of the above and only the van driver knows! A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared! Pick-up will begin at 12 p.m. and return will be by 2 p.m.
Lunch of the Month
The Manchester COA is offering a Holiday Italian Feast on Tuesday December 6 at the Congregational Chapel at 12 Noon. The lunch, catered by Petrillo’s Restaurant, will include baked lasagna, meatballs, chicken parmesan, Caesar salad, dessert, and beverage. MANGIA!!!
The cost of this luncheon is $10 per person and open to the first 40 who sign up. Reservations and prepayment are necessary by December 1. Transportation will be available.
The Dickens You Say at Crowell Chapel
The Delvena Theatre Company will be presenting The Dickens You Say at the Crowell Chapel, 5 Rosedale Avenue, Manchester on Thursday, December 1, at 1 p.m..
Charles Dickens wrote some of the most powerful, imaginative and adored novels of all time. Using lots of humor, the actors will take the audience on a journey into the life and loves of the great man. Through the use of monologues and scenes, the actors will embody the ridiculous, the romantic and the frightening characters that Mr. Dickens so richly created. They will also explore with the audience some of Mr. Dickens romantic adventures, and how he loved with every "chink and crevice" of his being. There's a bit of scandal, and a whole lot of worship for the great man who loved Boston profoundly. The cast will open up after the show for a lively discussion regarding Charles Dickens
The Delvena Theatre Company was founded in 1992 and has performed at various venues, most often at the Boston Center for the Arts. The company was nominated for five Independent Reviewers of New England awards. Its production of 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?' was on Theatre Mirror's Best List for acting, directing and production. Presentations of 'Anna Weiss' and 'Beyond Therapy' were included on Theatre Mirror's best play list and 'Blue Heart' was placed on Aisle Say's best list.
The Dickens You Say is supported in part by a grant from the Manchester Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency. Call the Council on Aging at (978) 526-7500 to sign up.
Christmas Tree Shops
On Friday, December 2, the Manchester COA van will be going to the Christmas Tree Shops. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m. and returning around 12:30 p.m.
COA to the Malls
On Friday, December 9, the Manchester COA van will be going to the Peabody and Danvers Malls. Seniors can pick between the North Shore Mall or Liberty Tree Mall. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
The Azorean Restaurant
On Wednesday, December 14, the Manchester COA is offering a trip to the Azorean Restaurant in Gloucester for a delicious lunch. The Azorean Restaurant and Bar serves only authentic Portuguese and Azorean dishes. Come and enjoy wonderful seafood, steaks, sandwiches, salad, and much more. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m. Return is expected by 1:30 p.m.
COA to Walmart
On Friday, December 16, the Manchester COA van will be going to Walmart in Danvers. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Mystery Ride
On Wednesday, December 28, the Manchester COA van will take our monthly mystery ride. The van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore; it could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches or all of the above and only the van driver knows! A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared! Pick-up will begin at 12 p.m. and return will be by 2 p.m.