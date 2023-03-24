There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Cricket is a weekly print publication mailed via US Postal Service to any US address that should arrive in your mailbox each Friday. Subscribers may also place a classified ad, free of charge that will appear in both the printed paper and on this website. Just need to change your mailing address? Click here.
Online Access to thecricket.com
There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526
Every Monday 10 a.m. - 12.30 p.m. at the Congregational Chapel (behind Santander Bank) starting September 12. Hospitality (snacks) will be free and provided by The Friends of the COA
On Friday, March 24, the Manchester COA van will be going to the Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx shopping area as well as Walmart. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
On Wednesday, March 29, the Manchester COA is pleased to offer a trip to Farmer Brown’s Farm Stand in Middleton. The store offers reasonable prices without sacrificing quality. Farmer Brown’s is committed to stocking and serving food from the best local vendors along with an assortment of fine imported products. The van will start picking up seniors at 11 a.m.
On Tuesday, April 4, the Manchester COA is offering a trip to The Maple Street Bistro for a delicious lunch. The Maple Street Bistro is the student-run restaurant at Essex Tech Vocational School in Danvers. You will be served an entrée, salad, roll, beverage, and dessert. The cost of the lunch is $16 per person. The van will start picking up seniors around 10:15 a.m. for an 11 a.m. lunch reservation. Return is expected by 1:30 p.m. Reserve your seat by 3/30.
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.