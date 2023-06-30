There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
Of Thee We Sing America! Stars & Stripes Show at Crowell Chapel
On Thursday, June 29, at 2 p.m. the Manchester COA and Friends of the Council on Aging are offering an afternoon of patriotic music and fun at Crowell Chapel on Rosedale Avenue. Celebrate the pride of America with a musical tribute featuring all the great American Classics from America, The Beautiful to the great songs of Irving Berlin. Uplifting, inspiring and fun!! Celebrate being proud to be an American and wear your Red, White and Blue! Transportation is available. Entertainment provided by Big Smile Entertainment. This event is free. Contact the COA office for further info and to sign up.
Red’s Kitchen & Tavern
Wednesday, July 5, the Manchester COA is offering a trip to Red’s Kitchen & Tavern in Peabody. Breakfast is served until 3 p.m. or enjoy some comfort food from the lunch menu which includes sandwiches, pasta, burgers, and classic entrees. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m.
COA to Ocean State Job Lots
On Friday, July 7, the Manchester COA van will be going to Ocean State Job Lots Plaza in Danvers. Ocean State Job Lots sell an ever-changing array of household goods, apparel, pet supplies, kitchen pantry staples, and seasonal products (such as holiday, gardening, and pool supply) at a fraction of their typical price. You can also visit neighboring stores such as Savers, US Nails, or CVS. Van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Salem Willows
On Wednesday, July 12th, the Manchester COA is pleased to offer a trip to Salem Willows. Come and enjoy all that Salem Willows has to offer. Sit by the water and enjoy the Willow’s famous Chop Suey Sandwiches at the re-opened Salem Lowe or ice cream at Hobbs where the first ice cream cone in America was given in 1906. There is also popcorn, taffy, or check out the Clam Shack and don’t forget the arcade. The van will start picking up seniors at 11:00 a.m. Return is expected around 2:00 p.m.
What’s an MBTA Charlie Card?
On Wednesday, July 12, the Manchester COA will offer a “Senior Charlie Card Event” from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. in Room 5 at Town Hall. A Senior Charlie Card allows seniors to have a discounted rate on the MBTA, which includes the Commuter Rail and the T metro area subway system. This is for seniors 65+ years old who are applying for their initial Senior Charlie Card. Your picture will be taken and there is paperwork to fill out. For further information or to sign up, please call the COA office.
Pizzi Farm
On Friday, July 14, the Manchester COA is offering a trip to Pizzi Farm in Waltham, MA. This market, deli, and ice cream shoppe is a landmark in Waltham and offers delicious ice cream treats as well as sandwiches and prepared items to bring home. The van will start picking up seniors around 10:30 a.m. Return is expected around 2 p.m.
The Village Restaurant for Lunch
On Friday July 21, the Manchester COA is offering a trip to The Village Restaurant in Essex. The Village is well known for their award-winning fresh seafood as well as delicious chicken and beef dishes. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m.
Summer Cookout for Manchester
Senior Citizens
Manchester senior citizens are invited to attend a cookout sponsored in part by the Friends of the Manchester COA on Tuesday, July 25 at Tuck’s Point. The menu will include steak tips, chicken kebobs, summer salads, beverage, and dessert. Lunch will be served at 12 noon and the cost per Manchester senior citizen is $12.
Reservations and prepayment are necessary by July 20. As always, the C.O.A. van is available for transportation.
Mystery Ride
On Wednesday, July 26, the Manchester COA van will take our monthly mystery ride. The van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore; it could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches, or all of the above and only the van driver knows! A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared! Pick-up will begin at 12 noon and return will be by 2 p.m.
COA to Walmart
On Friday, July 28, the Manchester COA van will be going to Walmart in Danvers. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.