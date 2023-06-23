There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
COA to Walmart
On Friday, June 23, the Manchester COA van will be going to Walmart in Danvers. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Willowdale Mansion Tour
On Monday, June 26, the Manchester COA is headed to the Willowdale Mansion in Topsfield. Here’s your chance to go inside Bradley W. Palmer’s “Willow Dale” mansion for a unique guided tour. The 100-year-old Arts and Crafts style building has been beautifully restored. Learn how the building was remodeled during Palmer’s lifetime, and how its curators returned it to its former splendor. The second floor is not accessible to people with limited mobility. The van will start picking up seniors at 9 a.m. and return around 12 noon. The tour is free. Call the COA office for more info or to sign up for the trip.
Mystery Ride
On Wednesday, June 28, the Manchester COA van will take our monthly mystery ride. The van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore; it could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches or all of the above and only the van driver knows! A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared! Pick-up will begin at 12 noon and return will be by 2 p.m.
Of Thee We Sing America! Stars & Stripes Show at Crowell Chapel
On Thursday, June 29, at 2 p.m. the Manchester COA and Friends of the Council on Aging are offering an afternoon of patriotic music and fun at Crowell Chapel on Rosedale Avenue. Celebrate the pride of America with a musical tribute featuring all the great American Classics from America, The Beautiful to the great songs of Irving Berlin. Uplifting, inspiring and fun!! Celebrate being proud to be an American and wear your Red, White and Blue! Transportation is available. Entertainment provided by Big Smile Entertainment. This event is free. Contact the COA office for further info and to sign up.
What’s an MBTA Charlie Card?
On Wednesday, July 12, the Manchester COA will offer a “Senior Charlie Card Event” from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. in Room 5 at Town Hall. A Senior Charlie Card allows seniors to have a discounted rate on the MBTA, which includes the Commuter Rail and the T metro area subway system. This is for seniors 65+ years old who are applying for their initial Senior Charlie Card. Your picture will be taken and there is paperwork to fill out. For further information or to sign up, please call the COA office.
